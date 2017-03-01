Cambodia: CNRP selects leader candidates

Kem Sokha, the only candidate for the position of CNRP President (Source: AFP/VNA)



Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), the opposition party in Cambodia, has selected candidates for its president and vice president positions after the Central Standing Committee’s meeting.



A senior CNRP official said acting President Kem Sokha is running unopposed for the position of president while Pol Ham, Mua Sochua and Eng Chhay Eang are running for vice president.



The CNRP will hold a congress on March 2 to elect the new party leader after Sam Rainsy resigned from the post.



Rainsy has been living in exile from November 2015 to avoid a two-year prison sentence over defaming Deputy PM Hor Namhong in 2008.



On February 11, Rainsy announced his decision to resign on his Facebook page, citing personal reasons.



Rainsy’s decision was made after 60 members of parliament of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party asked the National Assembly on February 10 to revise the law on mainstream political parties, banning those with convictions from leading a party.



On February 20, the Cambodian NA passed the revised law under which people with criminal record will not be able to be party presidents or vice presidents.



In serious cases, the party can be dissolved and the party’s board of leaders can be banned from political activities.-VNA