Chinese suspects were arrested in Indonesia (Source: EPA/VNA)

– Cambodian police said on August 3 they have arrested more than 200 Chinese suspected of running an online scam that persuaded victims to send nude photographs and then extorted them for cash.The gang allegedly used Internet voice calls to contact victims in China, building up relationships with their targets over time before asking them to send nude pictures which they then used as blackmail, police said.Cambodia has deported hundreds of alleged Chinese telephone and Internet fraudsters in recent years, including 74 Chinese nationals accused of running an online extortion racket last month.The same day, Indonesian authorities deported Chinese nationals involved in a cyber fraud ring following their arrests at multiple points in the country last week.According to Jakarta police, a total of 143 Chinese nationals were deported from Jakarta international airport. Those arrested would immediately be taken under the custody of the Chinese police soon after they arrive at the Chinese airport.The Indonesian police were still detaining four people from China's Taiwan, and one Malaysian national related to the gang's operation in Indonesia.Police also detained five Indonesians worked as domestic helpers, drivers and translators for the gang.It is reported that the gang had amassed some 450 million USD during their operation in Indonesia since late last year. They extorted money from people in China embroiled in legal cases.-VNA