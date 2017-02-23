Cambodia, Laos enhance bilateral relations

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Hun Sen (R) receives Lao President Bounnhang Vorachith on February 22. (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia and Laos have vowed to enhance bilateral cooperation in all areas.



The commitment was made by leaders of the two countries during a State visit to Cambodia by Lao President Bounnhang Volachith on February 22-23 at the invitation of King Samdech Norodom Sihamoni.



At a meeting on February 22 with Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Hun Sen, the Lao President said he wants Cambodia to increase cooperation with Laos in agriculture, tourism, service, trade and industry, said Eang Sophalleth, spokesperson and assistant to the Cambodian Prime Minister.



For his part, the Cambodian PM wishes Lao boost cooperation in the fields of hydro-power, railways and economic-trade development in the area between the southern region of Laos and northeast Cambodia.



The two leaders lauded cooperation between the two countries over the years as well as within the Development Triangle Area, said Eang Sophalleth.



Earlier, Lao President Bounnhang Vorachith met with King Samdech Norodom Sihamoni, Senate President Samdech Say Chhum and National Assembly President Samdech Heng Samrin.



This is the first visit to Cambodia by President Bounnhang Vorachith since he took office in April 2016.-VNA