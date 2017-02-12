Cambodia: Sam Rainsy recommends his wife as CNRP President

Sam Rainsy and his wife. (Source: alchetron.com)



Phnom Penh (VNA) – Sam Rainsy, opposition leader in Cambodia and President of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), sent a letter to Kem Sokha, Vice President of the CNRP, recommending the party’s Executive Board to select his wife Tioulong Samura as President of the party.



In the letter, which was sent to CNRP Vice President Kem Sokha just one day after his resignation as CNRP President, Sam Rainsy said selecting Tioulong Samura as President has been agreed by him and Kem Sokha recently and hoped that Kem Sokha would continue their agreement.



Sam Rainsy decided to resign and left the CNRP after consulting the party’s Executive Board. The senior leaders of the CNRP met on February 12 to discuss Sam Rainsy’s decision.



Tioulong Samura, born in 1950, is a member of the CNRP Executive Board and a member of the Cambodian National Assembly. She was once the Vice Governor of the National Bank of Cambodia from 1993-1995.-VNA