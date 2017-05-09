Cambodia seizes 68 tonnes of fake cosmetics

Hanoi (VNA) – Cambodian authorities have seized 68 tonnes of fake cosmetic products during the country’s largest anti-counterfeit makeup crackdown.



The cosmetics included bottles of hair dye, skin-whitening creams and shampoo worth millions of dollars, said Meach Sophana, head of Cambodia’s anti-counterfeit committee.



The products were produced locally but labelled as made in Japan, the Republic of Korea, China, the US, Germany and Thailand, he said.



They were confiscated in raids on warehouses in Phnom Penh and Kandal province in March and April after months of investigation. Three people, including two Chinese nationals, were arrested, Sophana noted.



The authorities are investigating health hazards associated with the fake products.-VNA