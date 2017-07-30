Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (Photo: EPA/VNA)

– Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has signed a decision that set July 29, 2018 as the date for the country’s sixth general election.He assigned the minister in charge of the Council of Ministers, interior minister, economy and finance minister, all ministers, and heads of all relevant institutions to implement the decision with high efficiency from the date of signature.Cambodia holds general election once in every five years.In the last general election on July 28, 2013, PM Hun Sen's ruling Cambodian People's Party won 68 out of 123 parliamentary seats, compared to 55 seats secured by the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party.-VNA