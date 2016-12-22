Cambodia to host International Tourism Fair 2017

Cambodia's Royal Palace (Photo: vnexpress)

- Cambodia will host an international tourism fair for the first time at Koh Pich (Diamond Island) Convention and Exhibition Centre, downtown of Phnom Penh capital next year, 2017.The three-day fair from October 19 will happen through the coordination among Cambodia Tourism Federation and Cambodia Association of Travel Agents with the support from Asia Pacific Tourism Association, according to the Cambodian News Agency (AKP).In a press conference on December 21 at Cambodiana Hotel, an organiser Andrew Siow – Director General of AMB Tarsus Events Group – shared that the fair intends to comprehensively inform national and international tourists for both domestic and international travel packages.The event is well responsive particularly to increasing number of Cambodians looking for individual, group as well as family trip to other countries within the region and beyond.-VNA