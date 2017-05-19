A plane of JC International Airlines (Source: Khmer Times)

– Cambodia-based JC International Airlines plans to open a direct air route connecting its capital city Phnom Penh with Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport in Thailand in June.The airline CEO Huang Dongyan said that the service is scheduled to start on June 6.The airline has two Airbus A320s with daily flights to Taiwan and Macau of China.There are currently three airlines, namely Thai Airways, Bangkok Airways, and AirAsia, operating flights from Bangkok to Phnom Penh.Last year, Cambodia welcomed more than five million foreign tourists, an increase of 5 percent from more than 4.77 million a year earlier.It set a target of 7 million foreign visitors by 2020.-VNA