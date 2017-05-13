Minister of Defence General Ngo Xuan Lich (R) takes photo with Cambodian General Neang Phat (Source: VNA)



– The Political Academy, under the Ministry of Defence, held a ceremony to present PhD degree certificates to General Neang Phat and General Phorn Nara, high-ranking officers of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, in Hanoi on May 12.Minister of Defence General Ngo Xuan Lich congratulated the Cambodian postgraduates on their excellent doctorate achievement.He also expressed his hope that they will dedicate to education and military science research of Cambodia while contributing to strengthening the traditional friendship and solidarity as well as the comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia and the two countries’ armies.Vietnam and Cambodia have boosted their cooperation on various fields, of which defence collaboration is a major pillar, said Minister Lich.Vietnam’s Ministry of Defence provided training courses for some 17,000 Cambodian officers from 1980 and 2016, he added.In 2017, it welcomed 300 Cambodian officers for long-term training and other 1,000 for short-term courses.-VNA