Cambodian UN peacekeepers killed in Africa

A peacekeeper salutes during a ceremony in October 2014. (Source: www.cambodiadaily.com)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Three missing Cambodian peacekeepers in the Central African Republic were killed, announced the Defence Ministry of Cambodia on May 10.

After hours of searching, the bodies of the peacekeepers were discovered two kilometres away from the attack scene.

The Cambodian soldiers were attacked by militants in the Central African Republic during their mission on May 8. A soldier was killed, another was injured and three were missing.

The soldiers’ bodies will be sent back to Cambodia in next two weeks.

Currently, there are about 3,500 Cambodian soldiers joining the United Nations peace keeping missions. Most of them come to the Middle East and Central Africa and their main jobs include building roads, clearing bombs and mines, and providing humanitarian aid. - VNA