Cambodia’s average income per capita up in 2016

– The Cambodian media reported on January 11 that the country’s average income per capita was 1,288 USD last year, higher than 1,070 USD recorded in 2015.The figure was cited from the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s report and the website statisticstimes.com, placing Cambodia 156th out of 188 countries.The IMF also predicted that the figure could reach 1,603 USD by 2020, pushing the country to the 152nd place.With such income range, the World Bank raised Cambodia’s economic status from low-income to lower middle-income.Earlier at a recent ceremony celebrating the 38th anniversary of the victory over the Khmer Rouge regime (January 7), President of the ruling Cambodia People’s Party and Prime Minister Hun Sen forecast that the Cambodian economy could grow around 7 percent this year.Meanwhile, the IMF estimated the growth at 6.9 percent.-VNA