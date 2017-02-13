Cambodia’s law on political parties proposed to be revised

President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin (Source: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Cambodian National Assembly Standing Committee on February 13 transferred a proposal to amend the Law on Political Parties to the NA’s Legislative and Justice Commission for consideration.According to the communiqué issued by the Office of the NA Secretary General the same day, the committee also agreed to transfer a suggestion to revise the Law on the regulations of law-making staff to the NA’s Legislative and Justice Commission, which will work with the NA commissions on home affairs and national defence for consideration.Earlier, the proposal to amend the Law on Political Parties by 60 parliamentarians of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party was submitted to the NA on February 10.On February 11, President of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) Sam Rainsy announced his resignation. A day later, the CNRP approved the resignation and allowed Vice President Kem Sokha to serve as acting President until a new leader is elected.Rainsy has been living in self-imposed exile in France since November 2015 to avoid a two-year prison sentence in a defamation case brought by Deputy Prime Minister Hor Namhong.He is also facing a number of defamation and disinformation court cases in Phnom Penh.If 63 lawmakers approve, the Law on Political Parties will be adopted.-VNA