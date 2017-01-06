Ceremony marks 38th anniversary of victory over genocidal regime

At Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Monument in Phnom Penh (Source: VNA)

– The Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association (VCFA) and the Liaison Committee of Former Vietnamese Experts in Cambodia hosted a ceremony in Hanoi on January 6 celebrating the 38th anniversary of the victory over the genocidal regime in Cambodia (January 7, 1979-2017).Speaking at the event, VCFA Chairman Vu Mao said the victory over the genocidal regime in Cambodia is a triumph of a just cause and the fighting solidarity between the Vietnamese and Cambodian nations, which share a time-honoured traditional friendship and mutual support particularly during hard times.He stressed that the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Cambodia has become an invaluable and sacred common asset of the two nations, helping cementing the bilateral ties in the new stage.This year, the two countries will celebrate the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties (June 24) – a grand event in their ties, Mao said, adding that the two peoples, especially young generations, need to value and foster bilateral ties.Cambodian Ambassador to Vietnam Prak Nguon Hong, for his part, expressed his joy at the development of the Cambodia-Vietnam relation.He thanked the VCFA for organising the ceremony to look back at the great sacrifice of Vietnamese voluntary soldiers to liberate Cambodian people from the genocidal regime, rescue the Cambodian nation and revive Cambodia.The Ambassador expressed gratitude to heroic soldiers and patriots for sacrificing their lives in the cause of liberation of Cambodia and conveyed his profound thanks to voluntary Vietnamese soldiers for their support during the cause.At the event, former voluntary Vietnamese experts and soldiers recalled their memories during their time serving in Cambodia.-VNA