Chinese President meets Cambodian King

Chinese President Xi Jinping (2nd R) meets with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni (2nd L)(Source: ​Xinhua)



Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and his mother, former Queen Norodom Monineath, in Beijing on March 6.

The President hailed the profound friendship between Chinese and Cambodian people, calling on the two sides to maintain high-level contacts, promote win-win cooperation, synergise their development strategies, and boost collaboration in key projects and multilateral affairs.