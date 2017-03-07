Clashes leave more than 30 dead in northeastern Myanmar

Myanmar policemen. (Source: THX/VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Clashes on March 6 in Laukkai town in Myanmar’s eastern Shan state, left more than 30 dead.



The Myanmar State Counsellor Office said the incidents occurred after insurgent gunmen in police uniform attacked police and military stations.



Another group of gunmen attacked parts of Laukkai town.



The office accused the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) of staging the attacks.



Initial information showed at least five citizens and five local policemen dead. More than 20 gunmen were killed.



A military source said the conflict was continuing and local people have been fleeing.



Clashes in Shan state have killed more than 160 people since late 2016.-VNA