Torrential rains destroy a house in Ha Giang province (Source: VNA)

– Costs of repairing roads damaged by floods and storms in the first seven months of 2017 had amounted to almost 244 billion VND (10.7 million USD) by the end of July, the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam reported on August 3.Floods and storms blew off more than 853,000 cubic metres of taluses, destroyed over 122,300 square metres of road surface and blocked almost 113,000 metres of sewer.The Directorate for Roads of Vietnam said it instructed provincial Departments of Transport to actively take measures to ensure traffic flows and protect traffic works to minimise damages caused by floods and storms.The agency has also cooperated with relevant bodies and localities in rescue work when traffic incidents occurred.-VNA