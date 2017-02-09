Court upholds verdict for opposition leader in defamation case

President of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party Sam Rainsy (Source: VNA) Phnom Penh (VNA) - Cambodia's Appeal Court on February 9 upheld the verdict of a lower court ordering self-exiled opposition leader Sam Rainsy to pay 5,000 USD in fine and compensation for accusing Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen of buying fake "likes" to raise his Facebook popularity. - Cambodia's Appeal Court on February 9 upheld the verdict of a lower court ordering self-exiled opposition leader Samto pay 5,000 USD in fine and compensation for accusing Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen of buying fake "likes" to raise his Facebook popularity.



Defence lawyer for Rainsy is allowed to file an appeal to the Supreme Court.



Earlier on March 10, 2016, Rainsy was sued by Som Soeun, Minister in charge of social media for Prime Minister Samdech Hun Sen, for alleging that Hun Sen bought “likes” on Facebook to improve his prestige.



At a trial court on November 8, Rainsy was ordered to pay a fine of 2,500 USD, apart from 3,750 USD in compensation to Soeun.



Rainsy, President of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party, has been living in self-imposed exile in France since November 2015 to avoid a two-year prison sentence in a defamation case brought by Deputy Prime Minister Hor Namhong.



On July 28, 2016, he was demanded to pay a fine of 2,500 USD and 37,500 USD in compensation to the plaintiff for defaming National Assembly Chairman Samdech Heng Samrin at another court.-VNA