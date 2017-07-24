Disabled kids in Lang Son receive free surgery

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– As many as 209 children with disabilities in the northern mountainous province of Lang Son are expected to benefit from a six–day free operation programme that runs through July 29.The programme is jointly organised by the Centre II of the Vietnam Relief Association for Handicapped Children, the provincial Department of Labours, Invalids and Social Affairs and the Lang Son General Hospital.Director of the Lang Son General Hospital Phan Thanh Huy said the programme aims to help local people with disabilities, mostly children, get surgery without moving to central-level hospitals.It also provides opportunities for local doctors to learn from orthopaedic surgery technology and skills of experts from renowned Bach Mai Hospital, Vietnam – Germany Hospital, and National Institute of Ophthalmology, among others.The programme is sponsored by the Vietnam Relief Association for Handicapped Children, the Social Insurance and donators.-VNA