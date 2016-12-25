Flood-hit people in Khanh Hoa get support

President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) Bui Van Cuong visited flood-hit people in Phuoc Loc hamlet, Phuoc Dong commune, Nha Trang city (Photo: baomoi.com)

Khanh Hoa (VNA) – President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) Bui Van Cuong on December 24 visited and handed over financial aid worth 500 million VND (22,000 USD) to flood-hit people in the central province of Khanh Hoa.



Two families with four people killed in a mountain landslide on December 20 in Phuoc Loc hamlet, Phuoc Dong commune, Nha Trang city received 20 million VND each while affected households were provided with 5 million VND each.



As many as 70 flood-affected families in Phuoc Dong commune were presented gift packages each worth 1 million.



The VCGL also gave 350 million VND (15,370 USD), donated by people across Vietnam on December 22, to the provincial Confederation of Labour to support other local people to overcome flood consequences.-VNA