Hanoi honours outstanding youths in 2016

15-year-old Tran Le Quang Tien, the youngest laureate, raises his prize at the award ceremony (Photo: vietnamnet)

– Hanoi’s youth union hosted a ceremony on January 20 to honour 10 outstanding youths in 2016 for their significant contributions in a wide range of fields.The youngest of them is 15-year-old Tran Le Quang Tien, a student of the Vietnam National Academy of Music. He was the first winner of an international violin competition in Kazakhstan in 2016. He also won a Toyota scholarship in 2015 and an international string instruments contest in Thailand in 2014.Do Thuy Ha, born in 1981 is the oldest laureate. As head of the blind association in Dong Da district, Ha has organised classes on Braille, computers, English and vocational training for nearly 200 members. Her association has worked with international organisations to carry out voluntary activities and deliver gifts for orphans and disabled children every year. In 2005, Ha was the only Vietnamese selected for a course on leadership skills in Japan.The others include Tran Xuan Bach, 33, from the Institute for Preventive Medicine and Public Health under the Hanoi Medical University; Phan Duc Nhat Minh, 19, from the Hanoi University of Science, Vietnam National University; 22-year-old Nguyen Van Thiet, a student at the Hanoi Vocational College of High Technology; Phan Van Hoc, 33, Chairman of Sohaco Vietnam Group; Ta Dinh Huy, 34, who created jobs for dozens of people in Thuong Vuc commune, Chuong My district; Nguyen Nhat Quang, 33, deputy head of a drug investigation team of Hanoi Police Department; Fencer Vu Thanh An, 25, from the Hanoi Sport Training Centre; and Hoang Dinh Quang, 23, a student of the Hanoi Foreign Trade University.Initiated in 2009, the programme has so far honoured 70 young people, who obtained prominent achievements in different fields such as study, scientific research, creativeness, national security and defence, culture and art, sports and community social activities.-VNA