Health Ministry warns of yellow fever

Illustrative image (Source: AFP/VNA)

– The Preventive Medicine Department under the Ministry of Health said it will increase preventative measures, including the monitoring of those who come to and return from African and Latin American countries, where yellow fever outbreaks are occurring.Those who are planning to come to Africa and Latin America are recommended to vaccinate ten days before their departure and use mosquito repellent to protect themselves from the disease.Meanwhile, those who have returned from African and South American countries should monitor their health at least seven days since their come-back and must have timely medical checks-up if there is any suspicious symptom.According to the department, no case of yellow fever has been recorded in Asia to date.Vietnam, however, has high frequency of trade transactions and labour exchanges with countries in the disease-hit region, it said, adding that Vietnam is likely to see infection cases returning from these nations.Yellow fever is carried by monkeys and can be transmitted to humans through mosquito bites. It can be prevented for a lifetime by a common vaccine.According to the World Health Organisation, the disease is hitting 42 nations worldwide, mostly in Central Africa and South America.-VNA