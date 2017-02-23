Israeli IMI Systems wants to join in boosting bilateral ties

Deputy Minister of Defence Nguyen Chi Vinh (Source: VNA)

– Chairman of the IMI Systems Ltd from Israel Yitzhak Aharonovich affirmed that his group wants to work together with Vietnam in areas of its strengths, thus bringing the two countries’ relations to the next level.He made the affirmation at a reception hosted by Deputy Minister of Defence Nguyen Chi Vinh in Hanoi on February 23.Vinh expressed his hope that the Israeli executive’s visit will bolster the relations between the two countries in general and the defence ties in particular.He said he wishes IMI Systems and its chairman would continue contributing to expanding the bilateral defence ties in the coming time.The IMI Systems Chairman briefed his host about some projects run by the group in Vietnam, noting that IMI experts are available in the country for prompt cooperation with Vietnamese partners in cooperative projects.At the earlier meeting with the Israeli executive on February 22, Minister of Public Security Sen. Lieut. Gen. To Lam suggested the two countries promote cooperation in high-technology transfer, research & development as Israel boasts various advantages in this field.Yitzhak Aharonovich is the former Israeli Minister of Public Security.-VNA