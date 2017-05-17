Omani Ambassador to Vietnam Sultan bin Saif bin Hilal Al Mahrouqi (L) and Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung at the meeting (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)

Omani Ambassador to Vietnam Sultan bin Saif bin Hilal Al Mahrouqi asked for information on infrastructure projects in Hanoi for investment promotion during his meeting with the city mayor on May 16.Receiving Ambassador Sultan bin Saif bin Hilal Al Mahrouqi, Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung said he hopes the diplomat will help connect Omani investors with Vietnamese enterprises.He noted that the capital city is calling for investment in a range of infrastructure projects on transport, clean water supply, environmental sanitation and waste treatment, adding that these projects will be carried out in the next five years.Chung said Vietnam-Oman partnership will be included in the agenda of a conference on investment and development in Hanoi scheduled for June. He invited the diplomat to take part in the event.The Omani ambassador accepted the invitation and affirmed that he will push for Omani investments in Hanoi through the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry.He stressed the potential of the Omani market and suggested Vietnamese firms export more tourism and food products to the Middle East country.-VNA