Party chief’s State visit spotlighted on Cambodian media

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (L) holds talks with King Norodom Sihamoni (Source: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) - Cambodia’s Rasmei Kampuchea Daily on July 20 ran an article featuring the State visit to Cambodia by Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, saying the visit will help lift bilateral relations to a new height.



The article stressed that Vietnam and Cambodia stood shoulder to shoulder in the fight against common enemies to gain national independence.



With support from Vietnam, Cambodia liberated itself from the Pol Pot genocidal regime on January 7, 1979, it noted.



Since the two countries established diplomatic ties 50 years ago, their relations have gone from strength to strength.



In economics, two-way trade rose from about 150 million USD per year during 1997-1999 to 3 billion USD in 2016. Vietnam is currently the fifth biggest investor in Cambodia.