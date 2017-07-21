Party chief’s State visit spotlighted on Cambodian media

Phnom Penh (VNA) - Cambodia’s Rasmei Kampuchea Daily on July 20 ran an article featuring the State visit to Cambodia by Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, saying the visit will help lift bilateral relations to a new height.
The article stressed that Vietnam and Cambodia stood shoulder to shoulder in the fight against common enemies to gain national independence.
With support from Vietnam, Cambodia liberated itself from the Pol Pot genocidal regime on January 7, 1979, it noted.
Since the two countries established diplomatic ties 50 years ago, their relations have gone from strength to strength.
In economics, two-way trade rose from about 150 million USD per year during 1997-1999 to 3 billion USD in 2016. Vietnam is currently the fifth biggest investor in Cambodia.
The two nations have also supported each other in security, defence and education as well as at regional and international forums, such as the Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam development triangle, the Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Vietnam cooperation, ASEAN and the United Nations, the article said.
The paper emphasised that the two peoples have coordinated to maintain the traditional friendship on the basis of respecting each other’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, not interfering in the other’s internal works and supporting each other.
It also stressed the need to intensify vigilance to stop plots to destroy bilateral relations.
The National Television, National Radio of Cambodia and the state news agency AKP highlighted Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s activities in the country, saying that on this occasion, the Vietnamese Party chief and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen witnessed the signing of a joint statement on intensifying the Vietnam-Cambodia friendship and cooperation, and several collaboration agreements.
Trong’s State visit was also covered by English-language dailies, including the Cambodia Daily, the Phnom Penh Post and the Khmer Times on their July 21 issues.-VNA