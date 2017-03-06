Phnom Penh-Hanoi Friendship Avenue inaugurated

A view of the Phnom Penh - Hanoi Friendship Avenue in Phnom Penh. (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Hun Sen, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Thach Du and Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Van Suu cut the ribbons to ​open the Phnom Penh - Hanoi Friendship Avenue in Phnom Penh to traffic on March 6.



The avenue inauguration is part of the activities to mark the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Cambodia diplomatic relations.



Prime Minister Samdech Hun Sen spoke highly of the friendship between the twin cities, stressing that the event will strengthen the solidarity between the cities and the two countries.



The 10-kilometre road, under Cambodia’s belt road No.2 construction project, is one of key works to develop transport infrastructure in Phnom Penh and neighbouring localities. It will help tackle congestion in Cambodia’s capital city.



The Hanoi People’s Committee gave funding to partly support the construction of the road.-VNA