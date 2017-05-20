President Ho Chi Minh’s 127th birthday marked abroad

Lauching ceremony for a book on President Ho Chi Minh’s life and career in Telugu language (Photo: VNA)

– Many activities were held abroad to mark the 127th birthday of late President Ho Chi Minh (May 19).The Vietnamese Embassy in Argentina and the Argentina-Vietnam Cultural Institute (ICAV) on May 19 held a series of activities to promote the land, people and culture of Vietnam on the occasion of the late President’s 127th birthday.Late President Ho Chi Minh’s life, revolutionary career as well as his ethics was highlighted at the activities. A representative from the embassy affirmed that the Vietnamese beloved leader has inspired liberation movements all over the world and been a source of encouragement for Vietnamese generations.The same day, the Vietnamese Embassy in Cuba and the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) laid flowers in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his monument in Havana capital.Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Nguyen Trung Thanh called for practical actions to popularise the image and example of President Ho Chi Minh, who made significant contributions to nurture Vietnam-Cuba special relations.Also, the Vietnamese Embassy in Prague held a ceremony to mark the national liberation hero’s birthday. Documentary featuring his revolutionary life was screened at the event.Meanwhile, President Ho Chi Minh’s contributions to the national liberation and world’s peace were recalled at meetings held in Hyderabad city, Telangana state and Kolkata city, Bengal state in India.A book on President Ho Chi Minh’s life and career in Telugu language was launched on the occasion.His birthday was also celebrated in Saint Petersburg, Russia on May 18, drawing the participation of the city leaders, the Vietnamese community, Russian veterans and students and local people.-VNA