At a school in the project (Photo courtesy of Save the Children Vietnam)

HCM City (VNA) – A 30-billion-VND (1.3 million USD) project will be launched to improve the quality of child protection and education at 50 primary and secondary schools in Ho Chi Minh City.

This information was revealed by the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and Save the Children on May 12.



The project, running from 2017 – 2019, is expected to benefit 55,000 children and 48,000 teachers, school managers, childcare workers, volunteers and families in the districts of Binh Tan, Thu Duc, Go Vap and Cu Chi.



Under the project, the beneficiaries will be provided with training courses to enhance their capacity in child protection and ensure that disadvantaged and migrant children will be able to access to quality formal education.



It will also work to stop physical violence and abuse against children in schools and communities by operating a monitoring mechanism with the participation of children and parents.



The project is hoped to promote engagement of relevant agencies, social organisations and residents in protecting vulnerable children from abuse and exploitation.



Ho Chi Minh City has the second highest number of under-16 children across the country, said Nguyen Thi Lien, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.



It is also home to 135,000 migrant children, 17,000 disadvantaged kids and 3,000 others living in child care centres, she said, adding that the project is expected to promote child protection in the city.-VNA