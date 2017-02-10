Reference exchange rate goes up 8 VND

Illustrative image (Photo: Vietcombank)

– The State Bank of Vietnam set the reference VND/USD exchange rate at 22,224 VND per USD on February 10, up 8 VND from the day ago.With the current /- 3 percent VND/USD trading band, the ceiling exchange rate is 22,888 VND per USD and the floor rate is 21,559 VND per USD.In the opening hours, commercial banks made a reduction in their rates.Vietcombank offered the buying rate at 22,605 VND and the selling rate at 22,675 VND, for one USD, down 25 VND from the end of the day before.BIDV listed the buying rate at 22,610 VND per USD, and the selling rate at 22,680 VND per USD, down 15 VND.Meanwhile, Vietinbank set the buying rate at 22,600 VND per USD, and the selling rate at 22,680 VND per USD, down 40 VND and 30 VND, respectively, from the day ago.-VNA