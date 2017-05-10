Scene of the blast that wounded more than 60 people outside a supermarket in the Thai southern town of Pattani on May 9 (Photo: the straitstimes.com)

Thailand's military announced on May 10 that it is hunting four suspects of a car bomb that wounded more than 60 people outside a supermarket in the southern town of Pattani.The Thai southern region is a Muslim-majority border area, which have been inflicted by violence for over a decade. The Pattani bombing on May 9, during which a small device and a car bomb went off outside a busy supermarket, is the largest attack for months on a civilian target.Colonel Pramote Prom-in, spokesman for the southern army, said the investigation focuses on two people who allegedly rode up on a motorbike to drop off the first device and two others who left the car bomb outside the supermarket.He added the culprits intended to commit a mass murder and destroy the economy.Authorities said 20 victims of the blast are still in hospital on May 10.No networks of militants have yet to claim responsibility for the attack.-VNA