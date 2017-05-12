Illustrative image (Source: Internet)

- Thai authorities have given Facebook a four-day deadline to remove 131 remaining web pages violating the Thai law, or face legal actions of the Government.The deadline is set at 10am of May 16 for the US media corporation to take down the web pages with illicit contents, or the legal action will first be against its branches and partners in Thailand, Secretary General of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission(NBTC) Takorn Tantasith told media.The decision was made after a meeting on May 11 between the NBTC and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DE).Recently, Facebook - the biggest social network in Thailand, said it is willing to cooperate with the Thai Government to control access to web pages with illicit contents, especially those containing alleged insults against the royal family.According to Thai authorities, Facebook removed 178 web pages out of total 309 of its pages with illicit contents.-VNA