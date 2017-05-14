VietJet Air to open Hanoi-Yangon route

Illustrative image (Source:http://www.vietjetair.com)

– The low-cost carrier Vietjet Air said it will officially launch a new air route connecting Hanoi and Yangon – the famous tourism city of Myanmar, on August 31.The airline will conduct round-trip flights every day with flight duration of one hour and 25 minutes.The flight from Hanoi departs at 12:05 and arrives in Yangon at 13:30 (local time). The return flight leaves Yangon at 14:30 and arrives in Hanoi at 16:55.On the occasion, VietJet will offer tickets at price from only 205,000 VND (about 9 USD) for the route.This is the second service of VietJet to Myanmar, after the Ho Chi Minh City-Yangon route.Vietnam and Myanmar are attractive destinations for investors from many countries, and have strong economic development. The new route is expected to meet the increasing demand of travel of the two countries’ people, contributing to promoting regional trade and integration.-VNA