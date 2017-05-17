Silk threads in different colours (Photo: Hoi An Silk Village)

– The Vietnam – Asia silk culture festival is scheduled to run in Hoi An silk village in the central province of Quang Nam between June 11 and 14.The event aims at promoting and preserving the value of traditional silk villages across Vietnam, including Van Phuc (Hanoi), Hoi An and Ma Chau (Quang Nam), and Bao Loc (the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong), among others.It will also connect craftsmen with potential business partners from Japan, India, China, Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Europe.In 2015, Hoi An silk village represented Vietnam and joined the Asia Silk Alliance as one of seven founding members with the mission of linking Vietnamese silk enterprises with the wider Asian silk community.