Vietnam attends fifth sea festival in Cambodia

A beach in Kep province, Cambodia. (Source: travelcambodiaonline.com)



Phnom Penh (VNA) – Vietnam along with Thailand, China, India and Indonesia, participated in the fifth sea festival 2016 in Cambodia from December 23-25.



The festival, held in Preah Sihanouk province on the theme of “Green City-Clean Beach-Blue Sea,” attracted around 3 million domestic and foreign visitors, according to the organising board.



Vietnam’s delegation brought Vietnamese goods to the festival and held a food show along with art performances to promote the country to international friends and Cambodian people.



Cambodian Minister of Tourism Thong Khon said the sea festival was organised to promote Cambodia’s sea tourism to the world. It was also an occasion for localities to upgrade their beaches and tourism infrastructure.



The sea festival is an annual activity in Cambodia. The first one was organised in 2011 in Sihanoukville city in Preah Sihanouk in 2011.



Cambodia has beautiful beaches in provinces of Kep, Preah Sihanouk, Kampot and Koh Kong.-VNA