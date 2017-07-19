At the launching ceremony of the Le Thanh- Oyadav border gate traffic route (Source: Baochinhphu.vn)



– Vietnam and Cambodia on July 19 held a ceremony to allow each other’s vehicles to go through the pair of international border gates at Le Thanh- Oyadav in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai and the neighbouring Cambodian province of Ratanakiri.The opening is part of the Road Transportation Agreement between the two countries, which aims at allowing 500 vehicles travelling through their seven pairs of international border gates, including the Le Thanh – Oyadav border gates.Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung lauded efforts made by sides involved to facilitate vehicles travelling between the two border gates as previously agreed by Vietnam and Cambodia.The opening marks a new period of socio-economic development and cultural exchange for the two countries and contributes to turning the border into an area of peace and cooperation, he added.He asked the two governments to work closely together in facilitating and managing movements through the border line to ensure safety and security.The event, which took place ahead of the Cambodia visit by Party Secretary General Nguyen Phu Trong from July 20 to 22, is part of activities celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties (June 24) and the Vietnam-Cambodia Solidarity and Friendship Year 2017.Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Ke Kim Ya also attended the event.-VNA