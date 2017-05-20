Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia diplomatic ties establishment marked

An exchange programme for students from Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – A wide range of activities will be held in Ho Chi Minh City to mark the establishment of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and its two neighbouring countries of Laos and Cambodia.



According to the plan of the municipal People’s Committee, activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam – Cambodia diplomatic ties (June 24, 1967 – June 24, 20107) will be organised in June.



Meanwhile, meetings to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977 – July 18, 2017) and 55 years of the two countries’ diplomatic ties (September 5, 1962 – September 5, 2017) will take place in July.



The city will organise events to exchange experience in operation of people’s councils at levels, agriculture and finance between authorised agencies of Vietnam and Laos.



The municipal education and training department will provide scholarships to Cambodian and Lao students in the city while taking measures to improve training quality.



Disadvantaged patients in some Lao and Cambodia localities will be provided with eye check-ups and surgeries.



In terms of trade relations, numerous trade promotion events will be held in the city and Lao central provinces. Ho Chi Minh City will also welcome high-ranking delegations of Laos’ Savannakhet, Khammouan and Borikhamxay provinces to visit to the city.



In addition, exchange programmes for students of the three countries as well as exhibitions on diplomatic ties between Vietnam – Laos and Vietnam – Cambodia will be held between April and August to strengthen their people-to-people relations.-VNA