Vietnam, Myanmar boost military ties

President Tran Dai Quang (R) receives Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Services Senior General Min Aung Hlaing (Photo: VNA)



– The Vietnamese State and Government will create the best conditions for the country’s army to enhance coordination with the Myanmar counterpart to deepen the bilateral friendship and cooperation.President Tran Dai Quang made the statement at a reception for Myanmar’s Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Services Senior General Min Aung Hlaing in Hanoi on March 6.He said the ongoing visit by Senior General Min Aung Hlaing is a vivid demonstration of the sound traditional friendship between the two armies, which will help increase bilateral amity, mutual trust and understanding.Myanmar has always been an important partner in Vietnam’s external policy, he said, adding that the bilateral political relationship has seen significant outcomes thanks to regular high-level delegation exchanges.He highly valued the outcomes of the talks between Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and General Ngo Xuan Lich, saying the two countries’ armies have implemented effectively agreements in defense partnership.The President suggested the two sides increasing delegation exchanges and cooperation in training, military medicine, logistics, and defence industry.He also called on Myanmar to support Vietnamese businesses, especially military-run companies, to make investment, for the sake of the two countries and the maintenance of peace and stability in the region.He hailed the role and active contributions of Myanmar in promoting multi-lateral collaboration in the region and around the world, especially within the framework of ASEAN.Senior General Min Aung Hlaing informed the outcomes of the talks with Minister of Defence Ngo Xuan Lich, during which the two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in military medicine, logistics and armed services.He expressed his belief that the ongoing visit to Vietnam will help reinforce traditional friendship, mutual trust and understanding between the two countries as well as the two armies.-VNA