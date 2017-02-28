Vietnam, RoK cooperate to save energy

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The State Agency for Technology Innovation (SATI) under the Ministry of Science and Technology and its partners from the Republic of Korea have signed a cooperation agreement on energy-saving technology transfer.The signing ceremony took place as part of a seminar on new technologies in energy conservation and environment protection, which was held in Ho Chi Minh City on February 28.The RoK partners comprised a Daegu high-tech park, a dyeing and finishing research center, and the ICT Dae Gyeong industrial association.Lee Sang Hun, a representative from the RoK research centre, said the pact is the first step for their engagements, which, as the Korean sides expect, will be expanded in the sectors of wastewater treatment, information technology and energy saving.The seminar featured presentations of RoK firms on the management of power generation to reduce waste and recycle energy sources.A representative from the RoK-based Sejoonis company said the building of a comprehensive energy management system is necessary to help enterprises grow sustainably.SATI deputy head Pham The Dung stressed that the Vietnamese Government has given a special attention to technology application in cutting greenhouse gases and develop renewable energies.-VNA