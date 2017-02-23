Vietnam, US boost defence ties

Deputy Minister of National Defence Phan Van Giang (R) and Commanding General of the US Army Pacific Robert Brown (Photo: VNA)

– Chief of the General Staff of Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence Phan Van Giang met with Commanding General of the US Army Pacific Robert Brown in Hanoi on February 23.At the meeting, Giang highlighted the progress in military-defence cooperation between Vietnam and the US in the past time.The sides have organised joint activities in war aftermath alleviation, search and rescue, and unexploded ordnance disposal, as well as shared experience in UN peacekeeping missions, he added.For his part, the US commander said the visit to Vietnam is an opportunity for his delegation to learn about the country, local people and its current training methods for search and rescue missions.He noted that he wants bilateral cooperation and experience exchanges to be expanded in the coming time, particularly in human resources training, disaster relief services, and UN peacekeeping tasks.Earlier, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army Pham Hong Huong also had a meeting with Brown.-VNA