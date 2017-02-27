Vietnam-Cambodia friendship monument in Preah Vihear upgraded

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) - A monument dedicated to patriotic Cambodians and Vietnamese volunteer soldiers was inaugurated in Preah Vihear province, Cambodia on February 27 after a period of restoration.



It is the sixth of 17 monuments across Cambodia that have been upgraded under a project funded by the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence, towards the celebration of the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.



Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Long Savann, Vice President of the Solidarity Front for the Development of Cambodia’s Motherland (SFDCM)’s chapter in Preah Vihear, affirmed the Cambodian people always remember great contributions of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and people to helping Cambodia escape from the Pol Pot genocidal regime.



The monuments are the symbol of the everlasting Vietnam-Cambodia solidarity and friendship, he said, calling the young Cambodian generations to preserve them.



Previously, at their working session in late 2013, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan agreed on a plan to restore and upgrade 17 monuments to Vietnamese volunteer soldiers across Cambodia.



The SFDCM has coordinated with the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence to implement the project.



To date, six out of the 17 monuments have been restored. The remaining ones are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2017.-VNA