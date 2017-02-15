Vietnam-Cambodia friendship monument in Takeo restored

The Vietnam-Cambodia friendship monument in Takeo city (Photo: VNA)

– Cambodia held a ceremony on February 15 to mark the completion of the restoration of a Vietnam-Cambodia friendship monument in Takeo city of Takeo province.The event was part of activities on the threshold of the 50th founding anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties (June 24, 1967).Among the participants were Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Thach Du, Vietnam’s Defence Attaché Nguyen Anh Dung, Secretary of State at Cambodia’s Ministry of Cults and Religions Nhem Valy, and Governor of Takeo province and President of the provincial committee of the Solidarity Front for Development of the Cambodian Motherland Lay Vannak.Addressing the ceremony, Nhem Valy and Lay Vannak said people in Takeo, as well as in Cambodia, always keep in mind enormous support of Vietnam’s voluntary soldiers who helped their country defeat Pol Pot’s genocidal regime and develop as it is at present.The completed restoration of the friendship monument is an evidence of the growing traditional solidarity and amity, they said, calling on younger generations of the two nations to join hands in nurturing that friendship.The Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Monument was built in 1986 at a park that covers more than 8,000 square metres of land in the centre of Takeo city. It was rehabilitated in 2005 and 2008.The rehabilitation is part of a project on restoring Vietnam-Cambodia friendship monuments in Cambodia. The project is funded by Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defence and carried out in coordination with the Solidarity Front for Development of the Cambodian Motherland.-VNA