Vietnamese in Cambodia, Egypt celebrates traditional New Year

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese communities in Cambodia and Egypt are celebrating the traditional New Year, which falls on January 28.



Vietnam’s Embassy in Egypt on January 28 organised a gathering for Vietnamese in Egypt and northern African countries to celebrate the traditional New Year.



Speaking at the event, Vietnam’s Ambassador to Egypt Do Hoang Long reviewed key points in the Egypt-Vietnam relationship as well as the bilateral relationship in the past year.



He was pleased that Vietnamese in Egypt always assist each other and look forwards to the homeland.



In Cambodia, the Vietnamese community of around 700 households living in Tonle Sap, a seasonally inundated huge freshwater lake in Cambodia, celebrated the Lunar New Year in the traditional way.-VNA