Vietnam’s tra fish among top-quality items at Japan Aeon supermarkets

The Vietnamese tra fish product made with the recipe of Japan's eel dish (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam’s tra fish sold at Aeon supermarkets in Japan is listed among “TopValu” products which are goods with leading quality.Keisuke Hino, who manages AEON’s aquatic products section in the northern Kanto and Niigata region, said to meet TopValu standards, products must satisfy consumers’ taste and be made in line with AEON’s strict process.The Vietnamese tra fish product made with the recipe of the eel dish – a traditional food of Japan in summer – has been sold at AEON supermarkets since June, and the retailing group plans to expand the sale of this product in the future, he added.Ta Duc Minh, Trade Counsellor and chief representative of Vietnam’s Industry and Trade Ministry in Japan, said Vietnam’s tra fish exports to Japan approximated 14 million USD in 2016 and 7 million USD in the first five months of 2017.He added to boost the shipments of tra fish to Japan, it is very important to ensure food safety and align fish farming, packaging and labeling activities with Japanese standards.Aside from tra fish, bananas, mangoes and red-flesh dragon fruits are considered strategic goods helping to increase the two countries’ trade revenue.-VNA