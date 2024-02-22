1,000 Vietnamese citizens to study in Russia in 2024
Ural Federal University in Russia - Illustrative image (Photo:https://english.vov.vn/)Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Education and Training has announced the admission of 1,000 students to study in Russia in 2024 under a scholarship agreement signed between the two countries.
Accordingly, the Russian government has granted 1,000 scholarships to Vietnamese citizens to pursue study in various fields at universities and research institutes, including undergraduate, master's, and doctoral degrees, as well as specialised internships and Russian language courses.
Applicants for the scholarships include 12th graders, first-year university students, and individuals with undergraduate, master's, and doctoral degrees who meet the requirements of the scholarship programme.
Those who have previously studied in Russia, learned the Russian language in Vietnam, or possess international Russian language certificates will be prioritised for the programme.
Applicants must meet all general requirements regarding political and moral integrity, and have sufficient health for studying abroad. They must not have registered for any other scholarship programmes at the same time as this announcement.
They must commit to completing the training programme and returning to serve at the sending institutions or as required by the State.
Successful candidates will begin their studies in Russia in October 2024./.