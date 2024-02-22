Society Golf tournament raises funds for disadvantaged children As much as 25,000 AUD (16,381 USD) was raised for disadvantaged children in Vietnam’s central region at the “Tet Cup 2024” golf tournament held by the Vietnamese Consulate General in Australia on February 21.

Society Thai Binh determined to remove IUU "yellow card" Authorities in the northern province of Thai Binh have freshly issued a plan for a peak period in combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing activities within its territory.

Society Further efforts needed to solve human resources shortage for semiconductor industry: Experts As Vietnam is calling for investment in the semiconductor industry, experts held that the country should work harder to make a breakthrough in human resources development serving the growth of the industry.

Society Beautiful route to Ta Xua Peak The Ta Xua Mountain Range in Tram Tau district, Yen Bai province, sits at an altitude of 2,865 metres above sea level and is one of the highest peaks in Vietnam. The route to the peak is rated by adventure tour companies at difficulty level 4 (challenging) out of 5 rating levels.