Business Hyundai auto sales surge 36.4% in December The Thanh Cong (TC) Group, a distributor of Hyundai autos in Vietnam, sold 10,884 vehicles in December 2023, up 36.4% from the previous month, the group said on January 10.

Business VinFast unveils new electric pickup concept VinFast, Vietnam's leading electric vehicle manufacturer, unveiled its new electric vehicle concept - the VF Wild - at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas (CES 2024) on January 9.

Business Standard Chartered forecasts Vietnam's 2024 GDP growth at 6.7% Standard Chartered Bank expects Vietnam to have a robust GDP growth of 6.7% in 2024 (6.2% and 6.9% in the first half and second half of the year, respectively).

Business Auto sales plunge despite registration fee cut by half 2023 was a challenging year for the Vietnamese automobile market as sales fell 25% year-on-year despite a 50% cut in the registration fee from July 1, according to the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association (VAMA).