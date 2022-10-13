1,069 new COVID-19 cases recorded on October 13
People get vaccinated against COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,490,951 with 1,069 new cases recorded on October 13, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 411 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,597,953.
Meanwhile, there are 43 patients needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,155.
As of the end of October 12, the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected was 260,261,463./.