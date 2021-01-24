Politics Infographic Ninth National Party Congress: Country enters new century The ninth National Party Congress set out orientation for the country to promote the strength of the entire nation, continue the renewal process and speed up the industrialisation and modernisation cause.

Politics Infographic Seventh National Party Congress leads country toward reform The Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee convened the seventh National Party Congress in Hanoi from June 24 to 27, 1991, which was attended by 1,176 delegates representing 2.1 million Party members nationwide.