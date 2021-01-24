10th National Party Congress: Changes in perception and mindset
The 10th National Party Congress reviewed 20-year implementation of đổi mới (reform) policy and adopted a resolution allowing Party members to engage in private economic sector.
VNA
Source: VNA
VNA
