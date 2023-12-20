10th theoretical workshop of Vietnamese, Lao parties wraps up
The two-day 10th theoretical workshop between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) concluded in Vietnam’s northern province of Quang Ninh on December 20.
Head of the Vietnamese delegation to the workshop, Politburo member Nguyen Xuan Thang, who is also President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and Chairman of the Central Theory Council, delivered a report on the CPV’s leadership of cultural and human development in the country.
Meanwhile, head of the Lao delegation, Politburo member and Deputy Prime Minister Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune, presented a report on culture and human development in the socialist-oriented development process and lessons learned.
Participants discussed and analysed each country’s current situation and solutions, thereby clarifying several urgent theoretical and practical issues of mutual concern. The presentations also emphasised the Party's key role in leading the country, and highlighted its pioneering position in directing cultural and human development in the reform process in Vietnam and Laos.
The two sides affirmed that after nearly 40 years of implementing their comprehensive renewal policy, Vietnam and Laos have gained great achievements of historical significance. Those results prove that the Party's reform policy is sound and creative, and the path to socialism conforms with the objective and practical rules of the Vietnamese and Lao revolutions, and in line with the trend of the times.
The two sides agreed to organise the 11th workshop in Laos./.