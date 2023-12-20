Politics Relaxed visa policy a new milestone in Vietnam-Hong Kong ties: Experts An easing of the visa policy for Vietnamese citizens by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China from October 25 is one of the highlight's in the relations between the two sides in 2023.

Politics Vietnam, France hold defence strategy and cooperation dialogue Deputy Minister of Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien and Director General for International Relations and Strategy at the French Ministry of the Armed Forces Alice Rufo co-chaired the third Vietnam-France defence strategy and cooperation dialogue in Paris on December 18.