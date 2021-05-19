Health CIHBT facing severe blood shortage amid pandemic The Central Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (CIHBT) has announced it is facing a severe shortage of blood and urged people to donate blood to maintain supply amid the fourth wave of COVID-19.

Health Vietnam discusses potential medical cooperation with Swiss group Vietnamese Ambassador to Switzerland Le Linh Lan expressed her hope at a recent meeting that Swiss-based biotech conglomerate Roche Group will continue its cooperation to improve diagnosis and treatment quality in Vietnam.

Health Military set up two COVID-19 treatment hospitals in Bac Giang, Bac Ninh The military are urgently setting up two temporary hospitals to provide care for COVID-19 patients in the northern provinces of Bac Ninh and Bac Giang, which are the two provinces affected the worst by the current COVID-19 resurgence in Vietnam, on May 19 afternoon.

Health Thirty six COVID-19 cases reported on May 19 morning Vietnam reported 36 new COVID-19 cases in the past six hours to 12:00pm on May 19, all in quarantine facilities or sealed off areas, announced the Ministry of Health (MoH).