111 new COVID-19 cases recorded on May 19 afternoon
Vietnam recorded 111 new COVID-19 infections, including two imported cases and 109 in quarantine sites or sealed-off areas, in the last six hours to 6pm on May 19, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).
Barriers used to control people and vehicles entering or leaving a residential area in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Among the locally-infected cases, 78 were detected in Bac Giang, 21 in Bac Ninh, six in Dien Bien, two in Da Nang, one in Ho Chi Minh City, and one in the Vietnam National Cancer Hospital’s Tan Trieu facility.
So far, Vietnam has seen 3,217 domestic infections and 1,473 imported cases. The number of COVID-19 cases since April 27, when the new outbreak began, is now 1,647.
Among patients still under treatment, 37 have tested negative for the coronavirus once, 29 twice and 23 thrice.
As many as 2,687 patients have been given the all-clear from the virus, while the death toll remained at 37.
Meanwhile, 121,000 people are being quarantined nationwide./.