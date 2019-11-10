Business Vietnam’s startup ecosystem introduced in RoK Vietnam Startup Roadshow in Korea 2019 took place in Seoul, the Republic of Korea (RoK), on November 8, with the aim of improving the awareness of Korean investors and venture capital funds about the quality of Vietnam’s startup ecosystem.

Business Tourism to boost hotel real estate segment in Vietnam Vietnam's growing tourism industry and thriving economy have drawn interest in the country's hotel and resort market from investors across the region, making Vietnam one of the most talked about markets in Asia Pacific.

Business Vietnam-Flanders business forum talks EVFTA, EVIPA The signing of the free trade agreement and the investment protection agreement between Vietnam and the European Union (EU) last June has marked a new development step in their partnership and comprehensive cooperation, said Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Vu Dai Thang on November 8.