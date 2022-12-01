Business 11-month FDI disbursement hits record high The disbursement of foreign direct investment (FDI) in Vietnam went up 15.1% between January and November to some 19.68 billion USD, the highest 11-month figure over the past five years, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Vietnam's logistics sector speeds up post-pandemic recovery Up to 68.4% of logistics companies in Vietnam saw increases in their revenues in the first nine months of 2022 compared to the same period of last year, a study released by Vietnam Report JSC showed.

Business Japanese consumers prefer Vietnamese processed shrimp products Vietnam raked in 515 million USD from exporting shrimp products to Japan in the first nine months of 2022, posting a year-on-year increase of 24%, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Business Vietnam to reduce environmental impact of textile-garment industry by 2030 The Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS) has set a goal of helping Vietnam's textile and garment industry be more environmentally friendly by 2030.